Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After Three Months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have called it quits after their spring fling. Billboard confirmed reports on Tuesday (June 20) that the couple who began dating three months ago have broke up, with a source close to the two saying that they have “mutually decided to part ways” and remain “great friends.” Billboard has reached out to both artist’s teams for additional comment.

The 38-year-old “Sk8er Boi” singer and 33-year-old “Rack City” MC were first spotted together in February, just days before Lavigne ended her engagement to singer/producer Mod Sun after less than a year.

A short time later, Lavigne and Tyga (born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) were photographed on a Paris getaway during Paris Fashion Week, with People reporting at the time that Avril was rocking a custom $80,000, 50 carat black and white diamond necklace — with pink sapphires spelling out her name — that was a gift from the rapper.

Avril was seen kissing Tyga at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party during Fashion week, not long after they were photographed eating dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. Then, a few days later, they made it Instagram official with a series of pics from the City of Light in which they posed side-by-side in all black leather and dark shades.

The couple’s public debut seemed to catch former fiancé Mod Sun (born Derek Smith) by surprise.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos posted to his Instagram feed on Feb. 28. And while his caption did not specifically mention Lavigne, Billboard confirmed at the time that he was referring to their split. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Lavigne, 38, announced her engagement to Mod Sun in an April 2022 Instagram post, revealing that he popped the question at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The “Bite Me” singer was previously married to Sum 41 singer/guitarist Deryck Whibley for three years and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger for two years. Tyga, 33, has a child (King Cairo) with his ex, Blac Chyna, and has been linked to Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Bella Poarch and Amina Blue, among others.