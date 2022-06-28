This Is the One Song Avril Lavigne Wishes She’d Written

Avril Lavigne sat down for a new radio interview to talk about touring with Machine Gun Kelly and more, and she ended up revealing the one song she wishes she had in her own catalog.

“If there’s a song I wish I wrote, it’s ‘Bitch’ by Meredith Brooks,” the Canadian superstar told Mix 104.1’s Gregg, Freddy, & Danielle on a stop in Boston after playing Boston Calling. The “Love It When You Hate Me” singer also noted that while she’s never covered the 1997 hit, she’s definitely eager to.

Brooks’ irreverent song spent four weeks atop the Pop Airplay chart — despite some DJs not even being able to say the title on air, as Gary Trust noted — and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, stuck behind Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ Notorious B.I.G. tribute song “I’ll Be Missing You,” featuring 112.

During the chat, Lavigne also opened up about joining Kelly on his current Mainstream Sellout Tour, which stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (June 28). “This tour that I’m doing now with my new album Love Sux,” she said, “I just feel, like, really grateful. I think that’s the main feeling. And just to be able to sing my old songs and to still get the response that they get, and along with the new songs…It feels so good to still be making new music and having people just excited about it today.”

Indeed, the pop-punk pioneer is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her history-making 2002 debut album Let Go, which contained the smash singles “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “I’m With You.”

To properly commemorate the anniversary, Lavigne released a new deluxe edition of the LP including a cover of Kelly Clarkson‘s “Breakaway,” which she famously co-wrote and gave to the OG American Idol winner for her 2004 sophomore album of the same name.

Listen to Lavigne’s full interview with Mix 104.1 below.