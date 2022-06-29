Avril Lavigne Recreates ‘Let Go’ Album Cover 20 Years Later in Nostalgic TikTok: Watch

There are some things that are too good to let go of, even if you’re Avril Lavigne. In a deeply nostalgic TikTok posted Tuesday (June 28), the 37-year-old pop-punk pioneer continued her 20-year anniversary celebrations of her 2002 debut album, Let Go, by recreating its iconic cityscape cover art, earning quite a few emotional comments from fans who’ve been with her from the beginning.

Explore Explore Avril Lavigne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the video, Lavigne walks into view from off camera and stops in the middle of the same New York City road intersecting Canal Street that she once posed on all those years ago as an up-and-coming 18-year-old artist. Wearing a long black coat and pants to mimic the outfit she wore in the original artwork, the “Love Sux” singer crosses her arms and stares down the camera, transforming for a moment back into the young musician who would soon become famous for tracks such as “Complicated” and “Sk8r Boy.”

“Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album ‘Let Go’ here in New York,” Lavigne tweeted about the TikTok, which she wistfully captioned “20 years later…”

One of the people who commented on the video was none other than Lavigne’s fiancé, Mod Sun, whom she got engaged to in April. “This is so amazing!” the punk rocker wrote.

“This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!” wrote Simple Plan, the band whose song “I’m Just a Kid” was used by Lavigne as the audio for her TikTok.

“Okay now I’m crying,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Sigh. The good days.”

The “Bite Me” singer’s new post follows her release of an anniversary edition of Let Go. The original release peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 back in ’02, and remained on the chart for 97 weeks. The revamped edition features old tracks that previously hadn’t been available on streaming services.