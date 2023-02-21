×
Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Break Up, Call Off Engagement: Report

The two rockers first met in 2020.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Emma McIntyre/GI for The Recording Academy

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have broken up, almost a year since they announced their engagement, according to People.

The publication revealed from a source that the duo have been “on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.” However, a rep for Mod Sun revealed to Billboard on Tuesday (Feb. 21), “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Billboard has also reached out to Lavigne’s reps for comment. At press time, neither Mod Sun nor Lavigne have publicly revealed any information about the current status of their relationship.

The two musicians first struck up their relationship when they released “Flames,” a single appearing on Mod Sun’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar, after Machine Gun Kelly introduced them. “We linked up through just talking about music,” Smith told Metro about Lavigne in February 2021. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music.’”

The “Girlfriend” singer announced her engagement to Mod Sun in an April 2022 Instagram post, revealing that he popped the big question in Paris just outside the Eiffel Tower. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” she wrote, which translates to “I love you always,” alongside a black and white photo of the musician down on one knee. “Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Minnesota-born Mod Sun released his latest album God Save the Teen this month, and the project which features a track titled “Avril’s Song” and a collaboration with Lavigne titled “Shelter.”

