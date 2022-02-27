Fans Choose Avril Lavigne’s ‘Love Sux’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Avril Lavigne‘s latest album, Love Sux, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 25) on Billboard, choosing the pop-punk princess’ seventh studio album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Love Sux, Lavigne’s first album since 2019’s Head Above Water, brought in 29% of the vote, beating out new music by Rosalía (“Chicken Teriyaki”), Kodak Black (Back For Everything), Kygo featuring DNCE (“Dancing Feet”), Rauw Alejandro (Trap Cake Vol. 2), and others.

“I really made the record I wanted to make,” the Canadian singer-songwriter told Billboard about Love Sux. “And I found really fun people and cool musicians to make this with.”

Thanks in part to collaborators like Travis Barker, John Feldmann, Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, Lavigne has come up with the rip-roaring pop-punk album that she’s had inside her since her “Sk8er Boi” days, with mean guitar riffs, post-heartbreak ferocity and arrangements that blend Warped Tour hallmarks with modern production details.

The 12-track collection was released through Barker’s DTA Records.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 28% of the vote was the “other” category, followed by Rosalía’s dance-ready Latin trap song “Chicken Teriyaki” in third with 12.5%. The latest preview of her highly anticipated new album, Motomami, is two minutes of frenetic movement, with the rubbery beat coming into view before leaping into the background and the Spanish singer-songwriter demonstrating the full power of her vibrant personality.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.