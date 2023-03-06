Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing Tyga Following Mod Sun Split

Avril Lavigne seems to have already moved on following her recent breakup from fiancé Mod Sun.

The “Girlfriend” punk-pop princess was seen kissing Tyga at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (March 6). The two also held hands on their way into the bash, according to photos shared by TMZ. The publication also previously reported the duo eating dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

On Feb. 28, Mod Sun addressed the split from Lavigne on Instagram. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos posted to his Instagram feed. His caption did not specifically mention Lavigne, but Billboard can confirm it is about their split. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Rumors of their breakup first began the week before. The two musicians first struck up their relationship when they released “Flames,” a single appearing on Mod Sun’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar, after Machine Gun Kelly introduced them.

Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun in an April 2022 Instagram post, revealing that he popped the big question in Paris just outside the Eiffel Tower. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” she wrote, which translates to “I love you always,” alongside a black and white photo of the musician down on one knee. “Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”