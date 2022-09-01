Avril Lavigne Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘What an Amazing 20 Years’

Avril Lavigne received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go.

During the ceremony, the pop-punk pioneer reflected on her very first trip to Los Angeles at 16, and the first time she ever saw the famous star-lined path. She even unveiled a picture of her teenage self from that trip, wearing a navy hoodie emblazoned with the words “Skateboarding is a Crime” and made a surprise quick change into that very same sweatshirt mid-speech.

“Today, I love making music more than ever,” the singer said from the podium, according to Variety. “I feel so inspired. And I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day, full of hopes and dreams, sees this star and thinks to themself, ‘Oh my god, my name could be there one day, too.’ Because it can. What an amazing 20 years, and I can’t wait for the next 20, bitches! Let’s go!”

Lavigne’s big day was also attended by her fiancé Mod Sun, “Bois Lie” collaborator and tourmate Machine Gun Kelly, Love Sux producer John Feldmann, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, Ryan Cabrera, Jxdn and co-writer Lauren Christy.

Last month, Lavigne and Kelly released a stripped-down acoustic version of their gleefully combative album cut from her latest studio set, which was released in February. Earlier this summer, Lavigne also returned to the site where she shot the album cover of 2002’s Let Go to re-create the moment hours before playing New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Check out photos from Lavigne’s Walk of Fame ceremony below.