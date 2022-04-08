Avril Lavigne Reflects on Mod Sun’s ‘Perfect, Romantic’ Proposal, Shares the Meaning Behind Her Engagement Ring

Avril Lavigne is basking in her post-engagement bliss. The “Bite Me” singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday (April 7) that her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Mod Sun, popped the question during their recent vacation in Paris. Now, the pop-punk icon is sharing all the details behind his proposal and explaining what her heart-shaped ring means to their relationship.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Avril Lavigne Mod Sun See latest videos, charts and news

In an interview with People published Friday (April 8), Lavigne said Mod Sun came up with the “most perfect, romantic proposal,” which came as a total surprise to her. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River,” she said. “We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

As for her stunning heart-shaped diamond engagement ring, the “Bite Me” singer revealed that two special messages are engraved on the piece. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” she told the publication. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”