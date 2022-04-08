Avril Lavigne Reflects on Mod Sun’s ‘Perfect, Romantic’ Proposal, Shares the Meaning Behind Her Engagement Ring

Avril Lavigne is basking in her post-engagement bliss. The “Bite Me” singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday (April 7) that her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Mod Sun, popped the question during their recent vacation in Paris. Now, the pop-punk icon is sharing all the details behind his proposal and explaining what her heart-shaped ring means to their relationship.
In an interview with People published Friday (April 8), Lavigne said Mod Sun came up with the “most perfect, romantic proposal,” which came as a total surprise to her. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River,” she said. “We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”
As for her stunning heart-shaped diamond engagement ring, the “Bite Me” singer revealed that two special messages are engraved on the piece. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” she told the publication. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”
Lavigne additionally told People they met while recording her recently released LP, Love Sux, and developed their connection from friends to lovers. “I knew we had a very strong, unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” she said. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”
She added, “I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together. It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”
Revisit Lavigne’s engagement announcement below.