Avril Lavigne Is Engaged to Mod Sun: ‘Je T’aime Pour Toujours’

Avril Lavigne has officially found her skater boy! The 37-year-old pop-punk rocker announced her engagement to Mod Sun in a Thursday (April 7) Instagram post, revealing that he popped the big question in Paris just outside the Eiffel Tower.

The “Bite Me” singer shared a photo reel from their special moment, featuring a black and white photo of the musician down on one knee. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” she wrote, which translates to “I love you always.” “Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun, born Derek Ryan Smith, also posted the same photo on his Instagram, sharing a sweet poem he wrote for his bride-to-be. “The day we met I knew you were the one,” he wrote. “Together forever til our days are done.”

“I had a dream where I proposed in Paris,” he continued. “I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes.'”

Both halves of the couple also shared their own selection of photos from their trip to France, including snapshots of Lavigne’s heart-shaped engagement ring.

The two musicians first struck up their relationship when they released “Flames,” a single appearing on Mod Sun’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar, after Machine Gun Kelly introduced them. “We linked up through just talking about music,” Smith told Metro about Lavigne in February 2021. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music.'”

This won’t be Lavigne’s first walk down aisle. She was previously married to Canadian musicians Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, and Chad Robert Kroeger of Nickelback. Mod Sun previously claimed that he ex Bella Thorne married and divorced during their 15-month relationship.

See Avril Lavigne’s Parisian engagement announcement below.