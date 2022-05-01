Avril Lavigne Postpones Shows Due to Positive COVID-19 Case ‘Within the Tour’

Avril Lavigne performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 15, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Avril Lavigne, who’s currently on the road in support of her Love Sux album, has called off a string of concerts in Canada due to a positive COVID-19 case on her tour.

“To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday (May 1), just hours before she was scheduled to play a show in Laval.

Explore Explore Avril Lavigne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Tonight’s show at Place Bell will be rescheduled for May 7th and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax will be announced shortly,” Lavigne said.

“I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly,” she wrote in her update. “We remain focused on everyone’s safety and can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Lavigne just shared the stage with Olivia Rodrigo in Toronto on Friday (April 29), performing a duet of the Canadian star’s 2002 breakout hit “Complicated.”

Lavinge’s tour is scheduled to continue across Canada and the U.S. through the spring and summer.

In February, the singer announced that she was pushing a U.K. and Europe trek to next year (April-May 2023) due to concerns over COVID-19: “Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen,” she wrote to fans at the time.

See Lavigne’s latest announcement below, and visit her official website for a full list of upcoming tour dates.