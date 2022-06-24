‘Hello,’ It’s Avril Lavigne: Hear the Pop-Punk Princess Cover Adele Classic

Hello, it’s Avril.

In two new Spotify Singles released Friday (June 24), the crowned princess of pop-punk Avril Lavigne first reimagined her own track, “Love Sux,” as a peppy acoustic dance fest before putting her own spin on Adele‘s 2015 smash hit “Hello.”

Spotify’s “Singles” series began back in 2016 to give artists an opportunity to re-record one of their own songs in addition to paying tribute to another artist — which is exactly what Lavigne did with her two new releases. On the new edition of “Love Sux,” the title track from her most recent album, she swaps out her original raging electric straps for acoustic guitar and dainty bells. And on her rendition of the 10-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Hello,” she puts her signature belt to the ultimate test, soaring over an atmospheric choir of backup singers.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement of the song duo. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

Currently on tour, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter is still fresh off the February release of her seventh studio album Love Sux. She also just celebrated the 20 year anniversary of her debut album Let Go, which premiered some of her best known songs like “Sk8r Boy” and “Complicated,” by releasing an updated edition of the record including tracks that hadn’t previously been added to streaming services.

As it happens, one of Let Go‘s biggest fans turns out to be Adele. In an Instagram livestream last year, she said: “Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne. Her first record, I listen to all the time. I think it’s such a great record.”

Stream Avril Lavigne’s new Spotify Singles below: