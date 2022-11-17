Avicii’s ‘Waiting for Love’ Music Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

Avicii‘s 2015 music video for his dance hit “Waiting for Love” has joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The achievement marks the late DJ and producer’s second clip to reach one billion views on the video sharing platform following 2013’s “Wake Me Up.”

The song, which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, was featured on Avicii’s 2015 album Stories and features English singer Simon Aldred as an uncredited vocalist.

In 2021, nearly three and a half years after the producer’s untimely death at age 28, the Avicii estate announced an upcoming documentary on the life and music of the Swedish artist born Tim Bergling. Set for release in 2023, the film will feature newly produced material and includes interviews with Bergling’s family, friends and colleagues, along with never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with Bergling himself.

The film is being billed as a look at the “music and the artist who defined an era and changed the world of music forever, and is an up-close, intimate, and epic story about his unparalleled successes and his struggles to cope with the pressure.”

In the meantime, before the documentary is released next year, rewatch the music video for Avicii’s “Waiting for Love” below.