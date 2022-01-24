Avicii Tribute Museum to Open In Stockholm Soon

On the heels of a revelatory new biography chronicling the life of Avicii, the late producer’s estate announced Monday (Jan. 24) that a tribute museum exploring Avicii’s life and influence will open in Stockholm on Feb. 26, 2022.

The Avicii Experience will chronicle the life and legacy of the artist born Tim Bergling, from his childhood to his time producing tracks in his bedroom, to his rise to global fame. The experience will feature images, music, videos, personal belongings and unreleased music. The space will focus heavily on interactive components that will allow “fans and visitors to interact with Tim’s music through technical installations,” says Lisa Halling-Aadland, content producer and Avicii Experience spokesperson.

Explore Explore Avicii See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Avicii Experience is produced by Pophouse Entertainment, the same group behind Stockholm’s ABBA museum and other cultural installations and hotels throughout the city. The Avicii Experience will be located within Space, a digital culture center in the heart of Stockholm. Opened in November of 2021, Space is a meeting place combining gaming, music and content creation across seven floors.

“Personally, having closely followed Tim since his breakthrough, it is with great gratitude and respect for the Bergling family that we finally can open the doors to the Avicii Experience,” says Per Sundin, the ceo of Pophouse Entertainment and one of the founders of Space. Sundin also has a close connection to the Avicii legacy, having signed the artist’s breakout hit “Levels” to Universal Music in 2011.

Tickets for the Avicii Experience are on sale now. (During the ongoing pandemic, the experience will allow entry via a system created to mitigate risk of infection.) A portion of ticket sales will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, the charitable organization launched in the wake of Bergling’s death by his parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén.

“Tim would have been incredibly proud to be represented like this,” says Klas Bergling. “The mix of a new digital take in combination with a classic museum would have appealed to him.”