Fire Destroys Up to 60 Guitars, 100 Paintings at House of Avett Brothers’ Father

A fire has destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the North Carolina home of Jim Avett. He is the father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the fire occurred Friday (Nov. 26) in the city of Concord.

“The fire started from a golf cart,” Jim Avett posted on Facebook. “Half the house is totally beyond repair.”

Officials said that arriving firefighters saw “heavy fire from the garage” and entered the house to keep the flames from spreading. No one was hurt, although Jim Avett said a cat was missing.

The Avett Brothers, three-time Grammy Award nominees, are based in North Carolina and have a national following. Jim Avett said on Facebook that the blaze is “not a knockout punch.”

“We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward,” he wrote. “And we will!”