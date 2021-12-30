Ava Max Celebrates ‘Baby Hairs’ Growing Back After Losing Them to COVID-19

Ava Max is ready to leave her experience with COVID-19 behind as she slowly lets her hair grow back.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday (Dec. 30), the “Kings & Queens” singer posted a short video of small hairs beginning to grow in on the top of her head, and writing that she suffered from some hair loss after contracting the virus in 2020. “Baby hairs Comin THRU,” she wrote. “Also so so happy my hair is growing back .. ((( I lost a lot of hair when I had Covid last year!! 🙁 )))”

While it may sound odd, the American Academy of Dermatology does in fact say that COVID-19 can result in “telogen effluvium,” commonly referred to as hair shedding. “Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19. A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss,” the organization said in an article on their website.

Max is far from the only celebrity to be dealing with the effects of COVID-19 — in the latest surge, stars like Charlie Puth, Hugh Jackman, Paul Stanley, LL Cool J and many more have posted about contracting the virus, forcing many of them to cancel concerts and public appearances.

Check out Max’s Instagram post about her COVID-19 experience here.