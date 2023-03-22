An Australian Senator Wore a Tame Impala Shirt In Parliament House

Tame Impala got an unexpected shout-out when senator David Pocock wore a branded band tee for an impromptu interview in Parliament House.

Pocock, a former captain of the Wallabies, Australia’s national men’s rugby union team, spoke to media in Canberra’s halls of power, fronting the scrum in a black, Tame Impala number.

Politics is no ordinary contact sport. When footage went wide of the independent senator rocking the Western Australian psychedelic-pop act, criticism rained down from the right-wing Sky News, the domestic affiliate of Fox News, which blasted Pocock for not wearing a “collared shirt.”

“I’d come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview,” was Pocock’s response. “Great to see the big issues being reported,” he fired back.

Pocock is something of a renaissance man. Born in Zimbabwe, he represented Australia at the highest level of rugby, with 83 Tests to his name, and is a three-time nominee for world player of the year. He holds a Master of Sustainable Agriculture from Charles Sturt University, and campaigned for conservationism and social justice when he chose to retire from professional sports. He went on to run a successful campaign in 2022 for one of the Australian Capital Territory’s two Senate seats, and is now considered one of the most powerful people of Australia’s federal parliament.

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker got a feel for life as an elite rugby player when, in recent weeks, he fractured his hip. To correct the injury, the production whizz underwent surgery to have screws and rods inserted into his femur, the strongest bone in the body.

In better news for Parker, his band Tame Impala released “Wings of Time,” on March 10, a soundtrack to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and he collaborated with Gorillaz on “New Gold,” which appears on Cracker Island, a recent No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.