×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Austin Butler Goes Green Goblin for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

The 'Elvis' actor gets into the Christmas spirit with the help of an 'SNL' stage hand.

Austin Butler is ready to make his big debut. Not as Elvis (he did that already, starring in a biopic about the rock ‘n’ roll icon this past summer), but as a first-time Saturday Night Live host.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Austin Butler

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the long-running comedy show shared the first teaser for Butler’s episode, which held a small hint of what fans can expect.

Related

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Cause of Death Revealed

The 35-second clip kicked off with Butler heading toward the show’s famous stage, breathing an excited sigh and saying “Here we go” before surveying the space. As he walks up to the stage, a soft breeze blows through his golden blond hair and a twinkle hits his eye — but the illusion is broken when a stage hand interrupts his fantasy.

“In this sketch you’ll be the Christmas goblin,” the stage hand informs the actor. A hideous mask with a big red Santa hat on top is placed on his face by a separate stage hand, but Butler remains cool and collected. “Let’s do this,” he says, mask on his face and hands on his hips.

Butler’s hosting gig marks his first time on the show, but Saturday’s musical guest Lizzo is a veteran at this point after two previous SNL performances. Lizzo made her debut in December 2019, when she performed a holiday-themed version of “Good as Hell,” and she returned last season in April, when she both hosted and performed “About Damn Time” and “Special.”

Butler and Lizzo’s SNL episode airs Saturday, Dec. 1, on NBC. Watch Butler’s SNL teaser in the video above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad