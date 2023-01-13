Austin Butler Remembers the ‘Bright Light’ of Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

Elvis star Austin Butler is remembering the “bright light” of Lisa Marie Presley, a day after the singer/songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement, acknowledging Lisa Marie’s three surviving children — 33-year-old actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — as well as mother Priscilla Presley, 77. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Butler nabbed the coveted role of Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic of the music icon and had the opportunity to spend time with the Presley family, who gave the film their blessing. The actor had just thanked Lisa Marie and Priscilla onstage at Tuesday’s 2023 Golden Globe Awards as he accepted the best actor in a drama award for Elvis.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said to the mother-daughter duo in the audience. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Luhrmann also shared his condolences via Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of Lisa Marie with Butler and writing, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

Lisa Marie was reportedly rushed to the hospital early in the day Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley shared the news of her daughter’s death on Thursday evening.