Watch Austin Butler Embody Elvis Presley in First Baz Luhrmann Biopic Teaser

For all the suspicious minds wondering how Austin Butler will fare as Elvis Presley in the new biopic, by the looks of a new teaser, he’s nailed the performance.

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby), who’s helming the biopic, gave fans a first look at Butler’s portrayal of The King of Rock & Roll on what he called “Elvis Monday” (Nov. 15). “Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022,” he captioned the 21-second snippet on Instagram while highlighting the King’s “taking care of business” mantra.

In the clip, the 30-year-old actor is seen, only from behind, with his perfectly slicked-back black hair walking backstage in his classic black leather jacket in one shot and white suit in another while his 1969 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Suspicious Minds” plays in the background.

Some musicians are ready for the film based on Luhrmann’s comments section, where Yola wrote “YEEESSSSSS!!!” followed by fire emojis and Ben Wells chimed in with, “Cannot. Wait!!”

The yet-untitled Elvis biopic is set to be released in theaters on June 24, 2022. The release date has been pushed back many times throughout the last year due to COVID, including after Tom Hanks — who will play Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film — contracted the virus in Australia, where he was filming the biopic, along with his wife Rita Wilson.

Watch Luhrmann’s biopic snippet below.