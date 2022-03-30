August Alsina Decides to ‘Choose Peace’ After Drama Surrounding Will Smith Oscar Slap

August Alsina shared some peaceful thoughts on Tuesday (Mar. 29), just two days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars on Sunday night.

“Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within,” he wrote alongside a selfie via Instagram. “I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty).”

While Alsina didn’t directly mention the Oscars incident, his statement is believed to be in reference to the situation, as he had a brief romance with Will Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, around the year 2016 during a temporary separation from their marriage.

Alsina’s thoughts come after Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at the 2022 Academy Awards. “Jada, I love you, G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” the comedian said, seemingly referring to the actress’ struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith has openly talked about having the condition since 2018.

After Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at the joke, Smith then stormed the stage to slap Rock, who was visibly shaken after. Rock attempted to continue his initially planned banter, but the King Richard actor reiterated his point once he sat down and told the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.”

Rock has declined to press charges against Smith for the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Smith has since issued an apology for his behavior, taking to Instagram to share, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He continued, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.