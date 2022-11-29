Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Addresses Photoshopped Instagram Posts: ‘I’m Making Art’

Aubrey O’Day has been sending social media into a frenzy over the past year, often getting accused of allegedly Photoshopping herself into all her luxurious vacation photos on Instagram. Now, the Danity Kane member is setting the record straight.

While joining Tamron Hall on her talk show Tuesday (Nov. 29), the singer cleared up rumors that she’s faking her life. “I am at all of these locations. I look at my Instagram as I’m an artist,” she explained. “I look at my life and pictures as like art that I want to create for the world. You don’t see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home. I don’t belong to the people. I don’t belong to others. My personal life is mine. And that’s the only way that I haven’t gone off the deep end or turned into something that I’m not.”

She continued, “So when you see things like this, if you guys can agree, I’m making art. I’ve been to all these places and after these photos, I do post the videos of how it looked. But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don’t have a caboodle of makeup and my wigs.”

The 38-year-old also got candid about her prescription pill addiction. “My entire time in Bali, just to be completely honest, was about getting off of prescription medications that were given to me at 17 years old because this industry promoted me to be my most aspirational self,” she revealed. “When I wasn’t able to be that, doctors were giving me medications and telling me, ‘Take this and take this and then you’ll be aspirational.’ I was taking about, if I’m going to be completely honest, 16 pills a day.”

When Hall asked if she was able to beat the addiction, O’Day replied, “I was able to let go of the chip on my shoulder that was making it impossible for me to be happy in this world, living.”

Watch the full interview below.