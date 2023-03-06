Aubrey O’Day Reveals She Had a Miscarriage: ‘I’m Beyond Heartbroken’

Aubrey O’Day shared the tragic news Monday (March 6) that she had gone through a miscarriage just two months after announcing her pregnancy.

“I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” the Danity Kane member told E! News. “This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life. I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

However, the All About Aubrey alum is determined to stay positive after the pregnancy loss, adding, “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle. I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!”

