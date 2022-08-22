Aubrey O’Day Doubles Down After Photoshopping Controversy: ‘Respect My Aesthetic’

Aubrey O’Day set social media abuzz last week after a TikTok user accused her of allegedly Photoshopping herself into all her vacation photos on Instagram. And it looks like the Danity Kane member isn’t about to apologize.

After initially setting her Instagram to private in the wake of the viral allegation, the singer decided to clap back with a long, explicit statement of her own alongside an illustration of her embracing Jesus at the Pearly Gates.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Aubrey O'Day Danity Kane See latest videos, charts and news

“Took the PJ to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was,” she began. “Also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out. He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p—y in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.”

From there, the All About Aubrey alum added, “And not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f— is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to.

“Respect my aesthetic,” O’Day concluded. “I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me. lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward.”

O’Day’s debut solo EP, Between Two Evils, was released in 2013, and she’s since stayed busy by appearing on multiple reality shows including Dance Moms, Todrick, Famously Single, two different seasons of Marriage Bootcamp, the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach 3 and, most recently, BET Presents The Encore.

Read the Danity Kane singer’s full clapback about her Instagram aesthetic below.