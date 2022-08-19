Ashley Tisdale Channels Sharpay Evans to Recreate ‘High School Musical’ Scene on TikTok

Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 18, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Ashley Tisdale is forever a Wildcat, and she gave High School Musical fans exactly what they’ve been looking for in a new TikTok.

The star, who played Sharpay Evans in the popular Disney Channel movie franchise, teamed up with TikToker Chris Olsen on Wednesday (Aug. 17) to recreate the “I Want It All” scene from High School Musical 3.

In the clip, the duo lip-sync along with the opening verse of the song, with Tisdale reprising her role as the fabulous Sharpay, while Olsen takes on the unbothered role of the character’s twin brother, Ryan Evans.

Back in 2019, Tisdale came to the defense of her High School Musical character when “Sharpay” began trending on Twitter. The social media throwback seemed to have stemmed from an unearthed video of Sharpay and her brother Ryan performing “What I’ve Been Looking For” as their winter musical audition song in the 2006 film. The clip got tens of thousands of retweets, as well as an influx of support for Sharpay, who was portrayed as the villain in the movie.

The Sharpay love had Tisdale joining in on the fun. “Finally, y’all are seeing the light,” she replied to one tweet. She even shaded her fictional rivals, Troy (played by Zac Efron) and Gabriella (played by Vanessa Hudgens), who were late to their final musical audition because of other after-school activities. “Sharpay was chasing her dream, Troy and Gabriella were chasing each other,” she cheekily tweeted.