×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ashley Tisdale Channels Sharpay Evans to Recreate ‘High School Musical’ Scene on TikTok

Ashley Tisdale teamed up with TikToker Chris Olsen to lip sync along to "I Want It All."

Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 18, 2021 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI

Ashley Tisdale is forever a Wildcat, and she gave High School Musical fans exactly what they’ve been looking for in a new TikTok.

The star, who played Sharpay Evans in the popular Disney Channel movie franchise, teamed up with TikToker Chris Olsen on Wednesday (Aug. 17) to recreate the “I Want It All” scene from High School Musical 3.

In the clip, the duo lip-sync along with the opening verse of the song, with Tisdale reprising her role as the fabulous Sharpay, while Olsen takes on the unbothered role of the character’s twin brother, Ryan Evans.

Explore

Explore

Ashley Tisdale

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

@ashleytisdale @chris PLEASE #highschoolmusical #iwantitall #sharpay #sharpayandryan ♬ high school musical – Aliyatudisco

Related

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Tests Positive for COVID-19

Back in 2019, Tisdale came to the defense of her High School Musical character when “Sharpay” began trending on Twitter. The social media throwback seemed to have stemmed from an unearthed video of Sharpay and her brother Ryan performing “What I’ve Been Looking For” as their winter musical audition song in the 2006 film. The clip got tens of thousands of retweets, as well as an influx of support for Sharpay, who was portrayed as the villain in the movie.

The Sharpay love had Tisdale joining in on the fun. “Finally, y’all are seeing the light,” she replied to one tweet. She even shaded her fictional rivals, Troy (played by Zac Efron) and Gabriella (played by Vanessa Hudgens), who were late to their final musical audition because of other after-school activities. “Sharpay was chasing her dream, Troy and Gabriella were chasing each other,” she cheekily tweeted.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad