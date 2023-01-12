Ashley Tisdale Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’

Ashley Tisdale detailed her struggle with alopecia in a new social media post on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

“In my young twenties, I noticed that there was, like, a little bit of a bald spot right at my hair line,” the High School Musical star said in the video. “And I asked my hair colorist, ‘What is that?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, that’s alopecia.’ I didn’t even know what that was.

After receiving an official diagnosis from her dermatologist, the actress learned the condition is “autoimmune, and a lot of it’s triggered by stress.”

“Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you’re the only one going through it. That’s why I want to talk about it openly—because it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Sometimes it’s connected to hormones, other times to heredity, and for me, it’s connected to stress overload,” Tisdale added in the caption of the post.

The “Love Me & Let Me Go” singer went on to share a few of the solutions that have helped her deal with alopecia over the years, from stress management techniques like yoga, meditation and therapy to using platelet rich plasma and investing in the auto-immune paleo diet.

Back in August, the Disney Channel alum stepped back into the shoes of Sharpay Evans for a TikTok recreation of “I Want It All” from High School Musical 3, co-starring social media personality Chris Olsen in lieu of her co-star Lucas Grabeel.

Watch Tisdale open up about her alopecia journey below.