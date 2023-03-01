Ashley Park Gushes About Working With Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘She’s the Absolute Sweetest’

Ashley Park is one of the latest castmembers to join Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season 3, and she had nothing but nice things to say about one of the show’s stars and executive producers, Selena Gomez.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I only know that she’s the absolute sweetest,” Park shared in an interview with E! News. “I’ve had such a joy on that set.”

As excited as Park is to join the cast of the popular dark comedy, she was tight-lipped about details surrounding her character and the plot to prevent spoilers. “All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingénue,” said the actress, who previously starred in Mean Girls on Broadway. “I think that if I gave anything else away, I’d get in trouble.”

Park first revealed that she would be joining the Murders cast in a Feb. 22 TikTok that featured Gomez and Martin Short. “Murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????” she captioned the funny clip. “So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans.”

In addition to Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd being confirmed for the season 3 cast of the show, Gomez teased the possible addition of one more all-star actor to the streamer’s already stacked cast. “So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys.. @onlymurdershulu @hulu,” she captioned a photo of her and Jesse Williams taking a smiling mirror selfie together in a suspicious makeup trailer. “Hold up… did you say… killing??,” Hulu cheekily replied in the comments section of Gomez’s Instagram post.

See Park’s TikTok announcing her arrival to Only Murders in the Building below.