Ashlee Simpson Celebrates Her Son’s Birthday With Sweet Selfie: ‘This Is 13’

Ashlee Simpson rang in her oldest son’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday.

“This is 13. Happy birthday Bronx! You are the coolest teenager. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU,” the singer captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself and the newly christened teenager. In the photo, Bronx looks every bit the spitting image of his dad, Pete Wentz, as he cuddles up to his famous mom wearing a Ramones T-shirt and slight grin.

Simpson’s mom, Tina, also commented on the sweet post with her own birthday wishes for her grandson, writing, “Happy Birthday Bronx!!!! You changed our lives 13 years ago and brought the brightest light into all of our hearts. Love you with all my heart, Gigi.”

While Bronx is the “Pieces of Me” singer’s only child from her three-and-a-half year marriage to the Fall Out Boy bassist, she also has two other children – daughter Jagger Snow and son Ziggy Blu – with husband Evan Ross, giving birth to the latter in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Simpson’s most recent musical endeavor, the joint EP Ashlee + Evan, was released back in 2018 to coincide with the couple’s E! reality show of the same name.

In other Simpson family news, Ashlee’s sister Jessica Simpson dipped her toes back into music last week by unexpectedly (and independently) dropping a stripped-back, acoustic cover of Nothing But Thieves’ 2018 single “Particles.” Marking her four-year sobriety anniversary, the elder Simpson sister wrote earlier this month that the rock ballad ” saved a broken piece of [her]” as she made the decision to give up alcohol.

Check out Ashlee’s heartwarming birthday post to Bronx below.