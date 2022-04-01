A$AP Rocky Weighs in on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘He Emasculated Another Black Man’

The 2022 Oscars may have taken place on Sunday night, but the celebrity opinions about the incident continue to roll in. A$AP Rocky is the latest to share his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the best documentary award.

“I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs,” Rocky said in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, which the podcast shared on Friday (April 1). “I think it’s unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up s–t that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know. … Like what you said, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke.”

In the time since the Oscars, Smith has issued a statement via Instagram in which he publicly apologized to Rock, as well as to the Academy for his actions. (The comedian declined to press charges, and it is currently unclear what repercussion Smith will face from the Academy or future award shows.)

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” the actor wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He continued, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Rocky, meanwhile, has endeavors on the horizon. The rapper most recently unveiled his new business venture, Mercer + Prince, a whisky made in collaboration with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. He is also expecting his first child with singer Rihanna, who is in her third trimester.

Watch Rocky talk about the Oscars incident below.