×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

A$AP Rocky Teases ‘Our De$tiny’ Collab With Playboi Carti

The duo have teamed up musically in the past, including in 2017 on "New Choppa."

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/GI for Tribeca Festival

A$AP Rocky surprised fans on Friday (Sept. 2) when he revealed that he’s reuniting with Playboi Carti for a new collab, tentatively titled “Our De$tiny.”

The rapper shared a compilation clip featuring the track to his Instagram, featuring a number of scenes of the duo partying it up. “We living the life and we living it large / I was born like this, I can not fall / I’ve been like this, I’m not like y’all / I can’t go to the mall, I’m bigger than them all,” Carti raps on the track

Related

YUNGBLUD

Yungblud Unveils Self-Titled Third Album: Stream It Now

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

A$AP Rocky

Playboi Carti

See latest videos, charts and news

An official release for the song has yet to be announced, but watch the teaser here.

Rocky and Carti are no strangers to a good collaboration. The duo have teamed up a number of times, including in 2017 on “New Choppa.” “I met Rocky at this house party and it was crazy,” Carti told Complex in 2015. “He told me he fucked with me, bro, and after he said that I was like, I gotta get out here and get my swag up. It was lit. There were a bunch of bitches everywhere. It was life. The life I wanted was in the house, right there.”

In May, Rocky unveiled  a video to accompany new track “D.M.B.,” which features him and Rihanna — prior to her pregnancy — dominating New York City, counting bands of money and engaging in coupled bliss. On May 13, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy. RiRi first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, after she and the “Fashion Killa” rapper were spotted hand in hand on a casual, snowy stroll in New York City.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad