A$AP Rocky Teases ‘Our De$tiny’ Collab With Playboi Carti

A$AP Rocky surprised fans on Friday (Sept. 2) when he revealed that he’s reuniting with Playboi Carti for a new collab, tentatively titled “Our De$tiny.”

The rapper shared a compilation clip featuring the track to his Instagram, featuring a number of scenes of the duo partying it up. “We living the life and we living it large / I was born like this, I can not fall / I’ve been like this, I’m not like y’all / I can’t go to the mall, I’m bigger than them all,” Carti raps on the track

An official release for the song has yet to be announced, but watch the teaser here.

Rocky and Carti are no strangers to a good collaboration. The duo have teamed up a number of times, including in 2017 on “New Choppa.” “I met Rocky at this house party and it was crazy,” Carti told Complex in 2015. “He told me he fucked with me, bro, and after he said that I was like, I gotta get out here and get my swag up. It was lit. There were a bunch of bitches everywhere. It was life. The life I wanted was in the house, right there.”

In May, Rocky unveiled a video to accompany new track “D.M.B.,” which features him and Rihanna — prior to her pregnancy — dominating New York City, counting bands of money and engaging in coupled bliss. On May 13, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy. RiRi first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, after she and the “Fashion Killa” rapper were spotted hand in hand on a casual, snowy stroll in New York City.