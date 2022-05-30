A$AP Rocky Says He Hopes to ‘Raise Open-Minded Children’ With Rihanna: ‘Not People Who Discriminate’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on set for a music video on July 10, 2021, in New York City.

A$AP Rocky is sharing his thoughts on fatherhood.

The 33-year-old rapper, who recently welcomed a baby boy with partner Rihanna, opened up about his relationship with the Barbados-born superstar and discussed the type of father he hopes to be in the summer 2022 issue of Dazed & Confused.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky told the magazine. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news A$AP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

The hip-hop artist added that he hopes “to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

RiRi first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, exposing her baby bump while out on a walk with the “Fashion Killa” rapper in New York City. Since then, the Fenty Beauty mogul rocked some high-fashion maternity looks at Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and out on date nights with Rocky.

A$AP Rocky also touched on his relationship with Rihanna during the interview. “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally,” he said. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”

A$AP confirmed his romance with the “Umbrella” singer in a May 2021 interview with GQ, following months of speculation that the two were dating. In the interview, he called Rihanna the “love of my life.”