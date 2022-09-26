A$AP Rocky Apologizes for Shortened Rolling Loud Set: ‘I Am So Hurt Right Now’

A$AP Rocky took to social media on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25) to apologize to fans for his short set at Rolling Loud New York the night before.

“I am so hurt right now!” the rapper wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live show from the old to new! I take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

He continued, “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!! A$AP4EVA.”

While A$AP didn’t clarify in his statement what exactly happened during the festival, he made it through nine songs — including “Grim Freestyle,” “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2)” and the live debut his track “Sights” — before cutting things abruptly short. During the set, he also brought GloRilla out to perform her viral summer smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and finished up with a cover of French Montana’s “Mopstick.”

Earlier this month, A$AP teased his latest collab with Playboy Carti, “Our De$tiny,” just weeks after being charged with two counts of assault stemming from an alleged 2021 shooting in Los Angeles.

Read A$AP Rocky’s full apology about his set at Rolling Loud New York below.