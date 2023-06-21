A$AP Rocky Performs for ‘Beautiful Wife’ Rihanna at Spotify Beach Concert in Paris

After showing up for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were back out in the City of Light on Wednesday night (June 21) too — this time for Rocky’s Spotify Beach performance at the Cannes Lions festival.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with Rocky, wore a form-fitting, sheer, diamond-patterned dress over sparkly black lingerie to complement her growing baby bump. In two videos shared on Twitter (watch below), Rihanna can be seen making her way through the crowd as Rocky performs and then stands on a balcony overlooking the Spotify Beach crowd to watch her man onstage.

At one point in his set, Billboard is told Rocky dedicated his 2022 song “D.M.B.” — also called “DAT$ MAH B!*$H” — to his “beautiful wife in the f—ing building. I love her.” There’s no word that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gotten married, so he’s likely calling Rih his “wife” as a term of affection — though in the video for “D.M.B.,” the visual seemingly ends with Rocky and a red-veiled Rihanna getting married, as red flower petals are showered on the couple.

On Tuesday, the couple made their way out to Paris Fashion Week in coordinated denim outfits to support Pharrell’s new role as creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton. In February, Williams took over the position previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 after a battle with cancer. Tuesday marked Pharrell‘s first runway show in his new role, and the star-studded event was also attended by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya and more.

Watch the two videos of Rihanna at Rocky’s Spotify Beach concert below: