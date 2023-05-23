A$AP Rocky Scolds Rowdy Clubgoers Around Rihanna: ‘Act Like Gentlemen In Her Presence’

A$AP Rocky saved Rihanna from a rude boy or two during a recent night out. The rapper can be seen in a newly surfaced video scolding an unruly crowd of fans for getting a little too rough around his partner, who’s currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with the couple’s second child.

“Act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” Rocky tells the tightly packed crowd in the clip, yelling into a microphone. “I got my lady here!”

“Calm that s–t down, man,” he continues. “Don’t be in this section doing all that. Calm that s–t the f–k down. Y’all act like gentlemen when y’all are in her presence.”

It’s difficult to ascertain through the dimly lit video where and when the confrontation took place, but numerous photos and videos on social media pin the exchange to a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan, where Rocky reportedly gave a preview of his upcoming album last week. Snaps posted to Twitter show the “F**kin’ Problems” artist in the same color-block shirt as he wears in the tense video, with Rihanna — dressed in what looks to be a blue Carolina Panthers jersey — standing nearby.

The couple’s date-night hiccup comes shortly after they celebrated their son’s first birthday earlier this month, an occasion Rocky marked by sharing a carousel of photos with the baby boy — whose name was only recently revealed to be RZA, after the Wu-Tang Clan rapper — and RiRi. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” he captioned the pics. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️”

