A$AP Rocky Honors Hip-Hop Artists Who Recently Died With New Song ‘Same Problems?’: Listen

Fresh off celebrating the 10 year anniversary of his debut studio album Long. Live. ASAP, A$AP Rocky is giving fans a taste of new music, all while honoring people within the hip-hop community who have died in recent years by releasing his new track “Same Problems?”

The song — which Rocky debuted in December as part of his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance — sees the rapper getting introspective about the role he’s potentially played in perpetuating violence in rap music.

“How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things that I saw?/ How many problems get solved?/ Am I proud of the things in my songs?” he muses in the chorus.

The song also arrives on the eight-year anniversary of A$AP Yams’ death. The 26-year-old founding member of A$AP Mob died of acute mixed drug intoxication in January 2015.

Speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the track, A$AP revealed that he wrote the song because he “was feeling remorse.”

“I think I was feeling plight. I think I was also feeling a sense of guilt, because every time we lose somebody in our community, we all — especially me — have a habit of just saying things like, ‘It’s messed up. It’s wrong. Why do these kind of things happen?'” he shared. “You ask a bunch of questions and usually … I never took time out to really understand that I was part of the problem because I was contributing those kind of lyrics and whatnot to songs.”

He continued, “Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocios, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me. I just kind of wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching. And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems. The irony that my biggest hit to date was … My first hit was’ ‘F—in’ Problems.’ And now, 10 years later exactly, I’m putting out a song named ‘S’ame Problems.’ It’s just like problems, problems, you know what I mean?”

As for the 34-year-old’s forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled album, he assured Lowe that it is indeed on the way. “It’s coming. It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it,” he said. “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Listen to “Same Problems” in the video above.