A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Jumped Over Before Met Gala

In a video circulating social media, the rapper is seen jumping over a barricade at NYC's Carlyle Hotel, accidentally pushing a fan in the process.

A$AP Rocky was making headlines before he even arrived to the Met Gala on Monday night (May 1). Hours before he appeared alongside Rihanna on the iconic red carpet of the prestigious event, the rapper chaotically made his way into New York City’s Carlyle Hotel to get ready.

In a viral clip circulating social media, the “Fashion Killa” star is seen jumping over a barricade at the hotel, pushing a young fan named Maddy in the process and knocking her glasses off. The fan then took to Twitter to share a shocked selfie, in which her hair is messy on one side and her glasses are crooked from the situation. “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” she captioned the post.

A$AP saw the tweet, and issued a sweet apology on Tuesday morning (May 2). “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he wrote, also following Maddy on Twitter to soften the blow.

When A$AP arrived with RiRi at the Met Gala, they dropped jaws with their stunning looks. Paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s love of Scotland, Rocky wore a tartan kilt over his jeans, paired with sleek black sunglasses à la the late German fashion designer who was being honored at the event. The Barbados-born superstar, meanwhile, donned a gorgeous all-white Valentino wedding gown with a train, adorned with white roses — and revealing her baby bump.

See their looks below.

