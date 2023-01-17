A$AP Rocky Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of ‘Long.Live.ASAP’ With ‘Angels Pt. 2’ Music Video: Watch

A$AP Rocky‘s discography has just hit a major milestone. The rapper’s debut studio album, Long.Live.ASAP, recently marked the 10th anniversary of its release, and to celebrate, he dropped a new visual on Monday (Jan. 16) to accompany album track “Angels.”

Explore Explore A$AP Rocky See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“TODAY MARKS THE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY FOR MY 1ST COMMERCIAL ALBUM! I WANT TO TAKE A MOMENT TO REFLECT & THINK ABOUT THE PPL I MISS & THE TIMES WE HAD,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram Monday, when he shared a clip of the video. “RIP YAMS & VIRGIL , THANK YOU FOR THE HELP ON THIS 1ST PROJECT. LONG. LIVE. A$AP. ANGELS. PT 2 AWGE EDIT OUT NOW!”

“Angels Pt. 2” picks up where Rocky’s original “Angels” video left off: The rapper, surrounded by his posse of friends, dominating neighborhoods in both New York City and California. A$AP and his crew find themselves riding around town in flashy cars, gambling on sidewalks, smoking and generally doing as they please. To honor Yams, Rocky placed a halo on his head in the moments he appeared in the video. Yams, one of the founding members of the A$AP Mob, died from an acute mixed drug intoxication in January 2015.

Long. Live. ASAP was released on Jan. 15, 2013. The set — which features guest spots from Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Schoolboy Q and more — spent a total of 79 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 1. The album spawned four singles: “Goldie,” “Wild for the Night,” “Fashion Killa” and “F—in’ Problems,” the latter of which peaked at No. 8 and spent a total of 27 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch A$AP Rocky’s follow-up visual for “Angels” in the video above.