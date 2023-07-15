Asake & ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure’ Exhibition Announce ‘Work of Art’ Paint & Sip Event in L.A.

Nigerian superstar Asake, his label EMPIRE and the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure exhibition announced on Saturday (July 15) that they’re curating a special event filled with art, music and drinks in Los Angeles, Calif. next week.

The exhibition viewing of Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©, guided paint and sip session, and album listening party of Asake’s latest LP Work of Art will take place next Friday, July 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Grand LA. There will be multiple guided paint and sips seated sessions, which are limited to the first 120 guests who register for each session upon arrival. Last entry is at 8 p.m., as gallery doors will close promptly at 8:30 p.m. The event is 21+.

The event celebrates the release of Asake’s sophomore album Work of Art album that he released last month via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE. Work of Art reached No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart and No. 66 on the Billboard 200. Highlight track “Basquiat” peaked at No. 9 on U.S. Afrobeats Songs.

Basquiat’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux serve as the executive producers and curators of the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition, in collaboration with Ileen Gallagher and ISG Productions Ltd. The exhibition consists of nearly 200 rarely seen paintings, drawings, ephemera and artifacts from the late, great artist as well as recreations of his NYC artist studio on Great Jones St., the Basquiat family home and the Michael Todd VIP Room of NYC’s iconic Palladium nightclub, for which Basquiat created two large-scale paintings.

Tickets are on sale here.