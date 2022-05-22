Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay & More Sign Global Citizen Letter Urging Action Against Poverty & Climate Change

Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Musicians are once again stepping up to support initiatives from international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

Superstar acts like Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Shawn Mendes have partnered with Global Citizen for an open letter calling on governments, private sector leaders and billionaires to take urgent action against poverty and climate change.

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back global progress to defeat poverty in our lifetimes, the World Bank estimates nearly 100 million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty over the last few years. The lengthy note, part of Global Citizen’s End Extreme Poverty Now campaign, demands world leaders make immediate, meaningful change on points such as “breaking systemic barriers that keep people in poverty,” taking climate action now, and “empowering young women and girls across the world.”

The letter was announced on Sunday (May 22) during the opening of Global Citizen NOW, the organization’s first leadership summit in New York City. The two-day event features more than 200 speakers from the fields of advocacy, activism, philanthropy, journalism, politics, science and pop culture.

Other artists and celebrities who have signed the letter include: 5 Seconds of Summer, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Camilo, Cathy Freeman, Charlie Puth, Chloe x Halle, Connie Britton, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, DJ Cuppy, Duran Duran, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Femi Kuti, Finneas, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Lali, Lang Lang, Made Kuti, MÅNESKIN, Muzi, Nancy Isime, Nile Rodgers, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Elba, and Tropkillaz.

Visit Global Citizen’s website for more information.