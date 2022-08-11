Who Should Win Artist of the Year at the 2022 VMAs? Vote!

×
Who Should Win Artist of the Year at the 2022 VMAs?

Let us know who you think should take home the moon person trophy for artist of the year at the 2022 VMAs.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, where today’s biggest stars come together for a chance to take home a trophy for a slew of fan-voted categories.

Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for artist of the year. Ed Sheeran, who was the first winner in the category when it launched in 2017, is also nominated and will be the first two-time winner in the category if he wins. The other artist of the year nominees are Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The 2022 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting closes Friday, Aug. 19 (except for best new artist). See the full VMAs nominations list here.

