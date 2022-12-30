Ariel Pink & Winston Marshall Unveil Politically Charged Collaboration ’Rudolph’s Laptop’

Ariel Pink and former Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall have teamed up for a political new collaboration titled “Rudolph’s Laptop,” which takes aim at Hunter Biden’s 2020 laptop controversy, in which President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was found abandoned at a Delaware computer shop.

The conservative duo joined Tucker Carlson Tonight this week to promote their new collaboration, which was co-composed by Pink and Marshall along with Two Door Cinema Club’s Alex Trimble. “Rudolph, what have you done?/ They found your laptop, it’s a smoking gun,” Pink sings in the track.

oh no Ariel Pink wyd



(he's been on Tucker's show at least once before) pic.twitter.com/8m7O8Uljli — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2022

In 2021, Pink’s record label removed him from its roster following his attendance the January 6 insurrection. Mexican Summer announced its decision via Twitter, writing, “Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward.”

In June 2021, Marshall left Mumford and Sons in the wake of the controversy over the guitarist-banjo player’s tweet in support of the book Unmasked. The move came three months after he received backlash after he referred to divisive right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo as a “brave man” for his book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Listen to “Rudolph’s Laptop” below.