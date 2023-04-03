Ariana Grande Says ‘Wicked’ Filming Is ‘Halfway’ Done, Reflects on ‘Life Changing’ Journey So Far

Wicked fans are another step closer to seeing Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the iconic musical, as the “Positions” singer took to Instagram on Monday (April 3) to share that filming is already halfway done.

“Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day,” Grande wrote alongside a photo of herself standing beneath a perfectly arched rainbow. “I am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia [Erivo]’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon… to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did.”

“I hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one,” she concluded her poetically written, lengthy message. “happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. my fellow Ozians. my heart will be stuck here forever.”

Grande’s co-star Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, shared her thoughts in the comments section, writing, “My sweet sweet sister. I love you so so much, this time has been so transformative, I can not imagine my life without you in it!! More beautiful days in Oz ahead, and more in our lives !!! Stuck with me!”

The movie was initially meant to hit theaters on Christmas Day of next year (Dec. 25, 2024). But in the spirit of giving thanks, Wicked Part 1 is now set to be released next Thanksgiving (Nov. 27, 2024), according to Chu, who excitedly shared the news via Instagram recently. He wrote that he and his team were “deep into shooting WICKED here in London” before officially announcing the new release date. “Bring the family, bring your friends…it’s going to be a ride!!! appreciate all your support through this long production process. Shooting two movies at once is no small feat.”

See Grande’s post below.