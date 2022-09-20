Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift & More Musicians Encourage Fans to Register to Vote for Midterm Elections

In celebration of this year’s National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday (Sept. 20), Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and more of the world’s biggest musicians are doing their part on social media to encourage fans all over the country to make sure they’re ready to vote once midterm elections come around this November.

Partnering with HeadCount, Grande shared a statement reminding fans how important midterms — which occur this year on Nov. 8 — are specifically when it comes to women’s health care, LGBTQ rights and climate action. “The candidates and measures being voted on for the midterm elections have the power to impact millions of lives – and impact issues like access to abortion care, how we respond to climate change, the rights of trans youth, and more,” the “Positions” singer said.

“I encourage everyone to get ready for the upcoming elections by checking their voter registration status or registering to vote through resources like HeadCount,” she continued. “If all of us vote and encourage all of our loved ones to vote with us, we will truly be able to create a change.”

Paramore, The Lumineers, Gayle and several other musicians also posted on Tuesday in partnership with HeadCount, which, just one week prior to Voter Registration Day, teamed up with Harry Styles to launch a campaign offering fans who verify their status as a registered voter a chance to attend his Harryween concert in L.A. The nonpartisan organization previously joined forces with Billie Eilish, who endorsed HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” initiative in July.

“With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer said in a statement at the time. “Not showing up is not an option.”

Swift, who in 2020 reminded her followers to get to the polls for the presidential election, made her National Voter Registration Day post in alliance with Vote.org. “There are only 49 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8,” she wrote on her Instagram story, a cheeky reference to her upcoming album Midnights. “8.3 million people are newly eligible to vote since the last general election and 1 in 4 eligible voters aren’t registered to vote. Make sure your voice is heard.”

See how Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more musicians are urging fans to register to vote below:

Wanna see us in NYC? Today marks 50 days until the midterm election so we’re working with @HeadCountOrg to make sure you’re #GoodToVote. Enter for a chance to win a free trip + front row tickets at https://t.co/xtsgE31HFt pic.twitter.com/zmJtNZJ9wt — paramore (@paramore) September 19, 2022

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay 🗳 Are you registered to vote? Join us and our friends at @HeadCountOrg and visit https://t.co/rWqSYGvt62 to find out! pic.twitter.com/1cA3cELwg7 — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) September 20, 2022

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. The deadlines to register to vote are right around the corner and @HeadCountOrg wants to make sure you're ready to use your voice on Nov 8th. Visit https://t.co/27qGb3qeP2 for all your voting needs! #votelouder pic.twitter.com/dGzRnnoUps — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) September 20, 2022

It's #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! The deadlines to register to vote are right around the corner so visit https://t.co/4g8AZ6MZyv today and make sure you're registered to vote! @HeadCountOrg pic.twitter.com/kvWGTocRHX — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) September 20, 2022

It's #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! The deadlines to register to vote are right around the corner and @HeadCountOrg wants to make sure you are ready to use your voice on November 8th. Visit https://t.co/LynfwRfB00 today and make sure you're registered to vote. #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/I4CoWZd3Gi — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) September 20, 2022