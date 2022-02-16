Ariana Grande Gets Romantic in Post-Valentine’s Day Photo & Video With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande doesn’t share photos with her husband very often, making her Wednesday (Feb. 16) Instagram post a sweet surprise. The 28-year-old “Positions” vocalist not only uploaded a photo of her posing with Dalton Gomez, but shared a quick video of them kissing as well.

In the snap, two-time Grammy winner looks immaculate in a sleek black dress, matching stilettos and her signature ponytail while Gomez — in a stylish gray suit — looks down adoringly at her, one arm around her waist. In the next slide is the video clip, which shows the pair sharing a sweet smooch as a camera flash goes off.

Grande’s post gave no details on the time or location the photo and video were taken, though in both, she and her husband are outside at night. The pop star typed just a single arrow-through-heart emoji in her caption.

The Voice coach married Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in May of 2021, commemorating the date with photos on Instagram. The pair’s whirlwind relationship began back in 2020, which they confirmed through their quick appearance in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U.”

Grande has continued to be active on Instagram, though she deactivated her Twitter account last December. Many of her recent posts on the platform have been in promotion of her new makeup brand R.E.M. Beauty, which launched in November. She’s also been treating her followers to photos and videos of her dogs, family, selfies and the occasional rare (sometimes blurry) snap of her love.

