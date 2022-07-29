×
Ariana Grande Claps Back at ‘Remember You’re a Singer’ Comment

Grande hasn't released a full-length album since 2020's Positions.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GI

Ariana Grande is not here for critics putting her in a box.

The “Positions” singer was promoting the latest collection of her R.E.M. Beauty line on TikTok this week, showcasing her new range of “Out of Body” concealers, when a fan page commented, “pls remember that you’re a singer,” implying that she might be spending more time on her makeup company than her music.

“I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer,” Grande eloquently replied alongside a series of bubble emojis.

R.E.M. Beauty launched last year with a product lineup that includes lip gloss, matte and metallic eyeshadowsmascarahighlightereyelashes and more priced from $16-$24. The latest collection features concealers, a primer, a sponge blender and blotting papers. R.E.M. Beauty was created to “empower” users to bring their most “vivid, limitless, and creative dreams to life,” according to the brand’s site.

@arianagrande

introducing the sweetener concealer by @r.e.m.beauty 🌱 developed with love and formulated with thoughtful ingredients for you and your skin chapter four: “out of body” available tomorrow at 6am pst on rembeauty.com ♡🤎🤍🖤

♬ original sound – arianagrande

While Grande hasn’t released a full-length album since 2020’s Positions, the star is gearing up to star as Glinda the Good Witch in an upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked.

In November, it was announced that Grande snagged the coveted role, playing alongside Cynthia Erivo, who will portray Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

“Thank goodness,” Grande captioned her series of photos announcing the news, tagging director Jon M. Chu — who will helm the adaptation for Universal — as well as Erivo and the @wickedmovie Instagram page. Grande’s photos include a picture of a bouquet of flowers with a card reading, “‘Pink Goes Good With Green’ Congratulations Miss A, The Part Was Made For You, I Look Forward To Sharing This Musical Journey With You. Love, Cynthia.”

