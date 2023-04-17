Ariana Grande Talks ‘Wicked’ & Leaked Demos During R.E.M. Beauty Makeup Tutorial

Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of her makeup brand R.E.M. Beauty being sold at Ulta Beauty, and treated fans to a little makeup tutorial while answering some fan questions.

The blonde-haired “Positions” singer is in the midst of filming the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch. “Life is beautiful and surreal. I’m learning so much and I’m growing so much right now and I’m working my a– off and I’m enjoying and savoring every moment of it,” she shared of her current feelings, putting together a cut-crease eye look using her Midnight Shadows eyeshadow palette in the shade Smitten Kitten.

“It’s weird because it’s exhausting but I’m not tired,” she added of the filming process. “I will do it again right now. Every single thing — I don’t want to stop, I don’t want to do the weekends, I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to leave ever. So, Cynthia [Erivo] and I are — this is the phrase we keep saying — husks. We are shells of people, and I’m savoring every single second humanly possible.”

And yes, Glinda will soon be seen wearing some R.E.M. Beauty products, even though Grande told her makeup artist that she shouldn’t feel pressure to wear makeup from her line. “I don’t want to go into this with any rules or requests,” she explained. “I want us to find [Glinda] from the ground up. I just want to sit down and let you play and we’ll find her together. I wanted to be a new girl.”

Grande even addressed some of the unreleased demos that have been spreading on TikTok, as well as the leaked news that R.E.M. is working on foundations. “You guys have heard every bad song and bulls— demo I’ve ever made,” she said. “Hilarious! It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Watch the full tutorial and Q&A below.