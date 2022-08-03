×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here’s Why Fans Think Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Pays Tribute to Mac Miller

There appears to be a sweet reference to the pair's 2013 collab "The Way."

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande gushed about the K-pop stars on Twitter after seeing a video of RM on the 2020 Grammys red carpet. “Honestly…… i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still cant,” she wrote. (At said rehearsal, Grande posed with BTS and posted the photo to her Instagram.) The feeling is mutual -- speaking with Billboard at the 2020 Grammy Awards, RM said, “We always want to collaborate with Ariana, she’s the one right now and she’s the best...Please collaborate with us, Ari!” Courtesy of Dave Meyers/Ariana Grande

Forever missed! Fans took note when Ariana Grande‘s newest R.E.M. Beauty drop appeared to contain a sweet shout-out to Mac Miller.

“When you get the r.e.m beauty lip oil in ‘pickin petals’ and realize ari keeps dropping us little reminders of mac,” one beauty influencer and Arianator posted in a now-viral TikTok set to the duo’s hit 2013 single “The Way.”

While the duet served as the lead single off Grande’s debut album Yours Truly, the name of the lip serum is a reference to the late rapper’s opening guest verse, in which he playfully raps, “Say, I’m thinkin’ ’bout every second, every hour/ Do my singin’ in the shower, pickin’ petals off of flowers like/  Do she love me, do she love me not?/ I ain’t a player, I just …” (The song eventually peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning both Grande and Miller the very first top 10 hit of their respective careers.)

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ariana Grande

Mac Miller

See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard has reached out to Grande’s reps for comment.

Related

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Recreates Classic 'Mean Girls' Scene for R.E.M. Beauty: Watch

Four years after they first recorded the song, the singer and rapper started dating, and later collaborated again on highlight “My Favorite Part” for Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine. Ultimately, the couple were together until mid-2018, a few months before Miller died due to an accidental overdose.

Grande later paid tribute to Miller on Thank U, Next-era tracks such as “Ghostin” and the smash title track. On the latter, she even name-dropped him in the first verse among her list of exes, singing, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”

Check out the fan speculation that Ari’s new lip oil is dedicated to Miller below.

@kaylie_vazquez

forever missed 🤍 #macmiller #arianagrande #rembeauty #makeup #beauty @r.e.m. beauty

♬ the way – favsoundds

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad