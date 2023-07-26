 Price Cut! This Popular Ariana Grande Perfume Is on Sale for $26

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Can’t pass up a good deal? This popular Ariana Grande perfume is on sale at select retailers.

If you’re a fan of the Grammy-winning singer’s perfumes, then you probably already know about Cloud (for those unfamiliar with Grande perfumes, Cloud is one of her popular scents). Fans have been head over heels for Cloud since it debuted in 2018 (the Sweetener era was something special).

The gorgeous fragrance features a dreamy blend of lavender blossom, juicy pear and bergamot; with notes of whipped crème de coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and sensual musk round. Cloud also doubles as a dupe for Baccarat Rouge, according to multiple TikTokers.

Cloud has become so popular that it has its own sequel. The “Side to Side” singer dropped a follow-up fragrance, Cloud 2.0, in 2021.

Where can you buy Cloud on sale? Walmart has one of the deepest deals that we’ve seen at nearly half off the $45 retail price for a one-ounce bottle. Cloud is also available in a 1.7-ounce bottle, which retails for $55, and a 3.4 ounce bottle, which retails for $65.

Although Walmart has a great sale, you can score a smaller discount on Cloud and other fragrances at Ulta Beauty. Save 10% off select perfumes when you use the code: SUMMER23 (free shipping on $35+).

Grande is no stranger to the world of celebrity perfumes. She debuted her first scent, Ari Ea de Parfum, in 2015 and has gone on to release more than a dozen others including Moonlight, Thank You Next, God is a Woman, Sweet Like Candy, Ari Eau de Parfum and R.EM. MOD Blush and MOD Vanilla, released last year, are the latest additions to her scent collection.

