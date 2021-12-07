Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Get us Warmed up for a ‘Masked Christmas’: Watch

Your 2021 Christmas playlist has a new entry.

Jimmy Fallon teams up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on the holiday-themed, “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” a fun new number that dropped at midnight.

These here are pandemic times, and our trio won’t let us forget. “Masked Christmas” is a reminder that, yes, we can have fun these holidays with a mask on.

On it, Jimmy and Ari sing: “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/ We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/ But it’s Christmas time/ We’ll be in line for a booster.”

Megan delivers several raps, and doesn’t miss the opportunity to rhyme Fallon with Stallion.

Grande, Fallon and Stallion are like one big happy musical family. Grande most recently collaborated on a Christmas track with Kelly Clarkson for a cover of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” Megan and Grande famously worked together on the remix for the “34+35 (Remix),” which also featured Doja Cat. “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” will be Megan’s first Christmas-themed track, while Grande has released holiday EPs Christmas Kisses and Christmas & Chill in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Grande’s most notable holiday track, “Santa Tell Me,” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year in January.

Fallon’s most recent Christmas single was a 2017 cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” which featured the former Beatle and The Roots on the track. In 2010, he also released “Drunk on Christmas” featuring John Rich.

Also, Grande, a judge on the current season of The Voice, makes an appearance on the first episode of Fallon’s new comedy variety game show That’s My Jam, also on NBC.

Dan Opsal directed the snow-filled music video for “Masked Christmas”. Watch below.