Ariana Grande Recreates Classic ‘Mean Girls’ Scene for R.E.M. Beauty: Watch

"Get in loser, we're going to Ulta Beauty."

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

“I saw Ariana Grande wearing R.E.M. Beauty, so I bought R.E.M. Beauty.” On Sunday (May 1), the superstar gave a hilarious send-up to Mean Girls while promoting her popular cosmetics line on TikTok.

In the clip, the pop singer quotes Amanda Seyfried’s iconic “I can’t go out [cough, cough] I’m sick” line as the lovably flighty Karen Smith. However, rather than getting a clap back from Rachel McAdams’ Regina George, she transforms her look using some of her latest R.E.M. Beauty products. And as the cherry on top, she even captioned the post with another reference made famous by the Plastics, writing, “get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul.”

After launching last year, R.E.M. Beauty can now be found in select Ulta stores around the country, as well as on the beauty chain’s official website.

Of course, this latest makeup campaign is hardly the first time Grande has proven herself to be a diehard Mean Girls fan. Back in 2018, she paid loving homage to the film in the music video for her No. 1 single “Thank U, Next” — even recruiting original stars Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond to reprise their roles as Aaron Samuels and Bethany Byrd, respectively, alongside cameos from Troye Sivan, Kris Jenner, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and more.

Currently, the star is in the midst of filming the upcoming movie version of Broadway’s Wicked, in which she’s set to play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The big-screen adaptation will officially be split into two separate films, with the first part premiering in December 2024.

Watch Grande’s latest Mean Girls-inspired TikTok below.

@r.e.m.beauty get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul ♬ original sound – Rachel Winters

