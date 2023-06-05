Ariana Grande Pokes Fun at Her Winged Eyeliner ‘Phase’ on TikTok

For years, Ariana Grande was usually seen in a signature makeup look that included a thick, winged eyeliner and plump lips.

Nowadays, the “Positions” singer is opting for a more natural makeup look, mostly focused on fluttery lashes and hydrated skin, and she took to TikTok to share a hilarious video poking fun at her younger self.

In the clip posted to Grande’s TikTok page, the star is seen mouthing along to a popular clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Kim Kardashian asks her mother Kris Jenner, “Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?”

The clip then jumps to Grande doing her old makeup look, drawing on her feline-inspired eyeliner as she mouths Jenner’s response, “Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?”

“Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip,” the “POV” singer wrote over the video, tagging her makeup brand r.e.m. Beauty in the caption. In the video, Grande is still rocking her blonde hair as she is in the midst of filming the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

